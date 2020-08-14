Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.10

Oxford Metrics PLC (LON:OMG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.10 and traded as low as $75.05. Oxford Metrics shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 133,648 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.10. The company has a market cap of $98.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides analytics software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

