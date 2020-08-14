Paul W. Jones Sells 2,354 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AOS stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in A. O. Smith by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $2,824,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

