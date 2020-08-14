PayMeOn (OTCMKTS:PAYM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

PayMeOn Inc (OTCMKTS:PAYM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.29. PayMeOn shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 152,034 shares.

PayMeOn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PAYM)

Paymeon, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as MMAX Media, Inc and changed its name to Paymeon, Inc in May 2013.

