Peloton’s (PTON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Peloton from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $64.36 on Thursday. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton by 1,591.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,360,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton by 2,030.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 852,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 812,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

