Peloton’s (PTON) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Peloton from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

PTON stock opened at $64.36 on Thursday. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $73.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,798.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Peloton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

