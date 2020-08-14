Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

TSE PPL opened at C$35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.11. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 139.53%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

