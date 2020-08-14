Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 615,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

XEBEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $4.80 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

XEBEF opened at $3.58 on Friday. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61.

About Pharming Group

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

