Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Short Interest Up 66.5% in May

Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,100 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the April 30th total of 495,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.9 days.

XEBEF opened at $3.58 on Friday. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pharming Group from $4.80 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Pharming Group

