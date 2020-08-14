Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

CRK stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $3,224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,669 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 344,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 195,426 shares during the period. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

