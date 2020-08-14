Piper Sandler Weighs in on Nasdaq Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Bank of America upped their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $130.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,472 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

