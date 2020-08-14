Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $15.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $342.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 65,234 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 202,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

