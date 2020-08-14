Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. Premier African Minerals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 99,494,669 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

About Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

