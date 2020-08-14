Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,022.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2,397.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

