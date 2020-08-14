Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,207,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Post by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Post by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POST opened at $88.66 on Friday. Post Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

