Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 262 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after acquiring an additional 371,567 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,963,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 250.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 152,672 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 287.5% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 159,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

