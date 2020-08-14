Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 659 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.16. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Balchem’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.