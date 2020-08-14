Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. UBS Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

