Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $22,001,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 299,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 231,059 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,192,000 after buying an additional 153,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,463,000 after buying an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

