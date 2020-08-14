Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,143 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,709 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 88,797.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,103,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 850,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 152.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 388,034 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

