Profund Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO stock opened at $501.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $540.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.38 and a 200-day moving average of $428.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

