Profund Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAXN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,340 shares of company stock worth $212,549 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $79.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.02 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

