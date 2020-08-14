Profund Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,000,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,843,000 after purchasing an additional 581,848 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 462,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,089 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 78,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of FITB opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.