Profund Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

In related news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.36 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

