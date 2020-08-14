Profund Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Yeti during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti during the first quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yeti by 248.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yeti during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $469,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $345,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,058 shares of company stock worth $16,142,239. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Yeti stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

