Profund Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 363.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.48, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.