Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 120.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

