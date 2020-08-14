Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,504,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,193,000 after acquiring an additional 106,478 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,070,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,113,000 after acquiring an additional 513,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 82.0% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 874,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,708,000 after acquiring an additional 393,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,411,000 after buying an additional 321,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

IAC opened at $123.05 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.94 and a 200-day moving average of $208.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at $926,227,043.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

