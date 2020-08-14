Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 3,725 Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 596.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 120.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 13.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Cheuvreux downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.52.

TS opened at $12.37 on Friday. Tenaris SA has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris SA will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

