Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,788 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.