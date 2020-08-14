Profund Advisors LLC Takes $267,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,237 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total value of $176,116.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,093 shares of company stock worth $5,694,373 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $252.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.37.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

