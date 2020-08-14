Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,435,000 after acquiring an additional 232,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,296,000 after acquiring an additional 495,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,801,000 after acquiring an additional 147,377 shares during the period.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $861,597.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,697 shares of company stock worth $5,249,310. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.