Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,611 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after acquiring an additional 816,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Solar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Solar by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $9,451,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $7,538,000. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Shares of FSLR opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $78.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,190. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

