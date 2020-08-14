ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,664 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 373.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $106.24 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,137.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

