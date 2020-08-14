ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $14,130,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westrock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Westrock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

