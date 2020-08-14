ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Merger ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Merger ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Merger ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 205.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Merger ETF by 213.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Merger ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Shares of BATS:MRGR opened at $38.16 on Friday. ProShares Merger ETF has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81.

