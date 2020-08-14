ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 10,892 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 116.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Davita by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,719 shares of company stock valued at $552,343. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

NYSE:DVA opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

