ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 33,630 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COG. CSFB cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.76.

NYSE:COG opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

