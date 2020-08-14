ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,247 shares of company stock worth $25,235,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.09.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

