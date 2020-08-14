ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 14,222 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

LKQ opened at $32.31 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

