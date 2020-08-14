ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 16,484 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,793,000 after acquiring an additional 524,963 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after acquiring an additional 201,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NYSE KIM opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

