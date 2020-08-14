ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 6,432 Shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 5.47% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDG opened at $47.01 on Friday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Hedge Replication ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.