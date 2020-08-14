ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 15.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,148,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,627,000 after purchasing an additional 287,138 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,136,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,266,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,730,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,176,000 after purchasing an additional 202,594 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter worth about $14,664,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 56.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,499,000 after purchasing an additional 126,807 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

