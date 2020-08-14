Proteostasis Therapeutics’ (PTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.58.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTI stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $70.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $183,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,522 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 61,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.