PTC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,958 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,821% compared to the average volume of 154 call options.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 114.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $89.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.18.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,478,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PTC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,400,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.