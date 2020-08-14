Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for South State Corp Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for South State in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. South State has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in South State during the second quarter worth about $3,433,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the second quarter worth about $2,553,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 472.9% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in South State by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 132.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Salyers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

