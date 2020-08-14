Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$22.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,092.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$16.30 and a one year high of C$42.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.11.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.