Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Desjardins cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.89 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$80.92.

TSE:BMO opened at C$77.79 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$55.76 and a 52 week high of C$104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.16.

In related news, Director George Cope bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$76.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

