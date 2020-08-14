Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut by Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

NYSE RY opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 41.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

