Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $10,795,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.