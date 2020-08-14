Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,245,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,463,000 after buying an additional 529,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 330.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 71.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 75,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.23. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $156,784.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,784.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.